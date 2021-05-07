OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Out of an abundance of caution to student athletes, an Olathe North High School baseball game has been cancelled Friday night, the district says.
This comes after Olathe Public Schools announced that the team's head baseball coach is under investigation after some type of remark was made.
The district sent the following statement to staff and parents:
Olathe Public Schools parents and staff,
We are aware of the situation involving a remark made by the head Olathe North baseball coach and are currently investigating the matter. Any allegation of this nature is taken very seriously and thoroughly investigated. I want to assure you that we will communicate more about this by the end of the day.
The schools are working on a reschedule for Monday.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
