OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – A 39-year-old woman has been sentenced to a combined 28 years and 11 months in prison for attempting to kill her three children by poisoning them.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced on Tuesday that Therese Irene Roever was sentenced for her convictions of three attempted first-degree murder and criminal threat charges.

According to Howe, the charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on February 19, 2018 where Roever attempted to kill her three children by poisoning them and from subsequent threats Roever made towards a state witness after being taken into custody.

Roever received a combined sentence of 347 months, or 28 years and 11 months, to be served at the department of corrections and will have to register as a violent offender upon release.