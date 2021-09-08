JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- An Olathe man has been sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for killing his 75-year-old mother in 2019.
Raymond Thomas McManness, a man in his early 50s from Olathe, was ultimately convicted of second-degree murder and mistreatment of a dependent adult.
Today, a Johnson County judge sentenced McManness to 374 months in prison, which comes out to 31.167 years. The judge also ordered him to register as a violent offender for 15 years. Additionally, the court has ordered him to pay $5,000 in restitution to the Crime Victim's Compensation Board.
Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2019, officers went to Sharon McManness' residence after receiving a 911 call stating she wasn't breathing.
Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead.
If you suspect someone who is vulnerable, elderly, or disabled is being neglected or mistreated, you are asked to call the Kansas Protection Report Center at 1-800-922-5330. "Every call is taken seriously and reports can be made confidentially," officials say. If it is an emergency, call 911.
