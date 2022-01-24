LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- An Olathe man died in a single-vehicle crash in Lenexa on Saturday morning, with bystanders pulling him from the wreckage before he died at the hospital a few hours later.
Police and fire crews responded at 2:20 a.m. to Pflumm Road just under Interstate 435. Police believe a car was traveling on the ramp from northbound I-35 to eastbound I-435, when it left the road and plunged onto Pflumm Road, according to Lenexa police.
Passersby pulled the driver---the only person in the car---from the vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital, but died a few hours later from his injuries, police said.
Authorities identified the man who died as Harold A. Berry III, of Olathe.
Lenexa police continue to investigate the crash.
