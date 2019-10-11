JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- An Olathe man has been charged with raping two girls, court documents state.
Elijah Hernandez, 18, is accused of raping the girls in separate incidents.
According to court documents, the first girl was raped between March 18 and 19, 2019. The victim was between 16 and 17 years old.
Hernandez has also been charged with aggravated sexual battery in connection with that incident.
According to court documents, he has also been charged with raping a girl who was at least 14 years of age but younger than 16 on July 11, 2019.
He is also facing a charge of aggravated indecent liberties in connection with that case.
Hernandez made his first court appearance on Friday in Johnson County.
He will be back in court on Oct. 17.
