OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Two residents are displaced after their house was struck by lightning and then caught fire.
Olathe fire crews were called to a residence in the area of 163rd Terrace and Summertree Lane just before midnight.
House #fire under control at 163rd Terrace and Summertree Lane. Call came in just before midnight. Damage to home is significant. No injuries. Firefighters managing hot spots and salvaging property. #Olathe pic.twitter.com/qRRPYXdYTT— Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) March 27, 2020
Crews said the damage to the home is significant, but there were no injuries in this fire.
