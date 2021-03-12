OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Olathe Health on Friday morning announced that they are now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone over the age of 65 and high-contact critical workers in Kansas.
Olathe Health expanded their vaccination coverage in collaboration with the Johnson County Health Department because of a positive change in supply staffing and space to vaccinate more people.
Olathe Health is also offering several vaccine clinics, including one specifically geared toward the homeless population Saturday at the Olathe Salvation Army.
Vaccinations can be scheduled by calling any Olathe Health clinic or the scheduling hotline at 913-782-2224. High-contact critical workers are asked to bring their work ID with them.
In the past month, Olathe Health has administered more than 12,000 vaccines.
For the latest on vaccine available, you can visit olathehealth.org/vaccine
JCDHE has asked Olathe Health to provide vaccinations for the following categories of high-contact critical workers in Phase 2:
- Anyone ages 65 and older
- All high-contact critical workers in KDHE’s Phase 2, which includes:
- K-12 teachers, custodians, drivers and other staff
- Licensed childcare workers
- Emergency services, which includes fire and police
- Food and Agriculture workers
- Grocery store workers
- Food processing, including meat processing plants
- Restaurants/Bars
