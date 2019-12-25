OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- It’s the final night for a Johnson County winter tradition that’s been bringing cheer for 15 years.
The inflatable display on the lawn of Paul and Cindy Craig’s home located at Indian Creek Parkway and Mur-Len began 15 years ago as a small practical joke.
The tradition has since turned into a fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
KCTV5 caught up with kids and grown-ups alike on Christmas Day at the last night of the season for Paulie’s Penguin Playground!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.