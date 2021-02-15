OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Firefighters in Olathe battled a house fire in frigid wind chill Monday morning.
The call came in about 7 a.m. at 1414 E. Willow Dr. The fire started around the fireplace.
Two people are displaced. No injuries were reported.
Be sure to have your fireplace and woodstove regularly checked by a professional, firefighters say.
