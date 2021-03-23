Olathe family displaced due to kitchen fire
(Olathe Fire Department)

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- One family has been temporarily displaced after their kitchen caught fire on Tuesday evening. 

According to the Olathe Fire Department, the fire happened around 6:20 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of E. Sheridan St. 

The fire occurred in the kitchen. 

Firefighters were able to get it under control in 15 minutes. 

No one was injured as a result of the fire. 

The cost of the damage is estimated at $30,000.

