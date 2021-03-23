Olathe family displaced due to kitchen fire

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- One family has been temporarily displaced after their kitchen caught fire on Tuesday evening.
According to the Olathe Fire Department, the fire happened around 6:20 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of E. Sheridan St.
The fire occurred in the kitchen.
Firefighters were able to get it under control in 15 minutes.
No one was injured as a result of the fire.
The cost of the damage is estimated at $30,000.
Around 6:20 pm #firefighters in #Olathe battled a #fire in a kitchen near Sheridan St. and Parker St. (1113 W. Sheridan St.). Firefighters had the fire under control in about 15 minutes. No injuries. Damage estimated at $30,000. pic.twitter.com/cfb4LcaVOt— Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) March 24, 2021
