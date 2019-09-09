Olathe faith-based charity robbed overnight

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Not one, but two vehicles drove up to the donation center behind Mission Southside’s building and loaded up their cars with donations that were intended for families in need.
Items are brought to Mission Southside throughout the day by volunteers. According to Rod Janzen with the faith-based non-profit, they receive donations 7-days a week, 24/7.
"Appliances, furniture, clothing, food, and we distribute that out into the community," Janzen said.
But overnight, surveillance cameras caught thieves driving up to the donation center behind the facility.
They turned off their car lights, got out and began taking items.
"The first thing they took was a lamp. Then they took some kids toys, then some furniture," Janzen said.
The thieves spent nearly 30 minutes going through bags and hauling all the items into the back of their truck.
"By the time they left, their pick-up truck was full," Janzen said.
Then just a few hours later at 5:30 A.M., another vehicle pulls up.
"Actually, looked threw some boxes that were sitting over here that the first people left," Janzen said.
The second vehicle also took off with their own stash of donations. All of this was done with signs located in plain view stating there are security cameras.
"But apparently people don't care. They’re desperate. They want to make an extra buck," Janzen said.
Janzen is disappointed people would take items intended for those in need.
“If there's something obviously going on in your life that you'd come and take from a vulnerable spot like this, if you need help, we'll help you," Janzen said.
Janzen says just two weeks ago the charity’s bus was stolen. It was recovered three hours later but those with the nonprofit say it was trashed.
In addition to the bus, and the donations taken out back, they also had an F-150 and trailer stolen.
The truck was found totaled, and the trailer they're still looking for. Police are working with the non-profit to find out who did this.
