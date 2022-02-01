OLATHE, KS (KCTV) — Olathe crews are gearing up for a long stretch of plowing operations to keep roads clear.
Two shifts of 68 employees will be working in 12-hour shifts to plow Olathe streets.
The all hands on deck effort to stay ahead of the storm started at noon Tuesday. Crews pretreated residential streets.
Tuesday evening, crews continued pretreating as rain, sleet and snow fell. Once snow begins to accumulate, crews will transition to plow operations.
“Plowing as much as we can as fast as we can,” said Olathe Street Maintenance Superintendent Chad Courtois. “We are going to have everybody available plowing and getting as much as we can off the roads before it's super cold Thursday into Friday. We need to get as much snow off the roads before it freezes down.”
Olathe is fully staffed for their snow routes. They trained additional staff to operate plows to try to avoid staffing shortages due to COVID. The Olathe Street Maintenance Superintendent said wind gusts could also be a factor for snow removal.
“If we get 30 mile an hour winds with a foot of snow, 10 inches or eight inches, that's where we worry trucks might have some problems pushing stuff around,” Courtois said. “We have a grader, a motor grader, on standby to go out and assist with high loaders to really keep some roadways opened up.”
Residents are asked to park in driveways when possible to leave streets clear for crews to plow residential streets.
