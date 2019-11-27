OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- If you've ever boarded a plane in a storm, you've probably noticed people working their pre-flight magic to clear planes for takeoff.
“Anyone that flies regularly and has been de-iced, has been de-iced by a Global de-icing truck built in Olathe, Kansas,” Jeff Walsh, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Global Ground Support said.
Global Ground Support is one of just a handful of companies on the planet that manufactures the de-icing trucks.
“The big winter storm that's bearing down on us right now is a perfect example of why our equipment is so important,” Walsh said.
It's their busiest time of year, shipping dozens of trucks worldwide before winter really sets in.
“The vast majority of airplanes, tens of thousands, are de-iced every year,” Walsh said. “We're proud of the technologies we've developed in house.”
Technologies like virtual reality. Earlier this year, KCTV5 News showed you how the company-built computer simulations to train new drivers on their trucks.
“It's most important that people understand that in Kansas City, there are companies like Global Ground Support that have a huge impact on the world stage,” Walsh said.
