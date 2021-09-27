OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe chapter of the NAACP plans to ask for a meeting with Johnson County school superintendents after a photo surfaced over the weekend of two students posing with a racist sign.
The photo that circulated on social media shows two students behind a sign that says: “If I was Black I would be picking cotton, but I’m white, so I’m picking you for homecoming.”
St. James Academy and Olathe Public Schools said they are aware of the post and they are still investigating the situation.
Meanwhile, the local NAACP chapter president said now is the time for education.
“There is an issue in society, not just the school districts,” said Olathe NAACP President Henry E. Lyons.
Lyons has seen this kind of situation before. In Kansas City alone, we’ve had multiple reports of racist incidents over the last few weeks. This situation in Johnson County is just the latest.
“That’s a time to educate, not to criticize or crucify,” Lyons said. “’Hey young man or young lady, that may seem funny but have you thought about this from a different angle? Have you thought about how it may affect somebody else?’ Just an educational opportunity, not a time to fix blame.”
The schools involved have started that process.
Olathe Public Schools sent us a statement today that says, in part, “The behavior exhibited in this situation is unacceptable, will not be tolerated and does not reflect our core values of inclusivity or who we are as a school system.”
It goes on to say, “Our Department of Diversity and Engagement is working to support our students and staff during this challenging time and help us address real concerns in a timely fashion.”
Lyons said conversations should happen at home, too.
He said, “Have that conversation. That’s it. You have to talk, communicate with your kids, to build the values you want to instill in them, as how to look upon the world and how to look upon diversity in the world.”
St. James Academy said it addressed the student body this morning.
In a statement to parents, the school said, “We ask that you have a conversation with your children this weekend about the importance of seeing each individual as their neighbor and as a brother or sister in Christ while we prayerfully discern the best way to handle the situation at hand.”
Both schools have informed us they are still looking into the situations but have not told us about any disciplinary action for either student.
KCTV5 News will make sure to inform you when we know more.
