OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The owner of Balanced Life Massage and Wellness in Olathe has been charged with sexual battery after a client alleged inappropriate contact by the man during a massage.
Kulavudhi Kasemvudhi, 56, was arrested Tuesday and released the same day on $5,000 bond. His arraignment is set for Jan. 22 at Johnson County District Court.
The Olathe Police Department began investigating after receiving a citizen's report of inappropriate contact at the business. Balanced Life Massage and Wellness is owned by Kasemvudhi and his wife.
The prosecutor's office is encouraging anyone who feels they were touched inappropriately at the business to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7821.
