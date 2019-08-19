CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – An Olathe teenager is recovering after the car he was driving hit a parked car and landed on its top.
Police say the crash occurred as a 2002 GMC was traveling southbound on Route D and proceeded to travel off the right side of the roadway.
The driver, a 17-year-old, overcorrected causing the GMC to travel across a private drive. The GMC struck the driveway, then struck a 2013 Nissan that was parked which then caused the GMC to overturn and came to rest on its top.
The teenager has serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
