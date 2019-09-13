WICHITA, KS (KCTV) -- An Ohio gamer involved in a swatting incident that led to a death in Kansas has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.
On top of that, the defendant was ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution. After his time in prison, he will serve two years on supervised release.
Casey S. Viner, a 19-year-old from North College Hill, Ohio, has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstructing justice.
“Swatting, and soliciting others to swat someone, are more than foolish,” McAllister said. “Such actions are reckless, dangerous and, as this case proves, potentially tragic. Swatting is not a prank, and it is no way to resolve disputes among gamers. Once again, I call upon gamers to self-police their community to ensure that the practice of swatting is ended once and for all.”
In his plea, Viner admitted he argued with co-defendant Shane Gaskill while playing Call of Duty World War II online. Viner then contacted co-defendant Tyler Barriss and asked him to swat Gaskill. Viner thought Gaskill lived at 1033 W. McCormick in Wichita. However, Gaskill had given Viner and Barriss a false address.
Barriss then called the Wichita police and reported a hostage situation at 1033 W. McCormick.
Police responded, believing they were dealing with a man who had shot his own father and was holding family members hostage. Andrew Finch, who lived at that address, did not know why police were at his home when he stepped onto the porch. When Finch made a move that startled officers, he was shot and killed.
Barriss was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. He has pleaded guilty to more than 50 felonies nationwide, including federal charges in Kansas of making an interstate hoax that resulted in a death and cyberstalking.
Gaskill was placed on deferred prosecution.
In his plea, Viner admitted trying to erase any record on his phone of his communications with Barriss and Gaskill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.