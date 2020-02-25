CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – One teenager and one child have died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.
The Cass County Sheriffs Office posted on their Facebook page just before 5 stating that they were assisting the Missouri Highway Patrol with a double fatality crash on 58 Highway east of Strasburg.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as a 1998 Honda Accord traveled off the right side of the roadway causing the driver to over-correct their Accord.
The Accord then returned to the roadway, crossing the center line striking a 2014 Ford F250.
After the impact, both vehicles traveled off the north side of the roadway before coming to rest.
The 16-year-old male driver and the 12-year-old female passenger in the Accord both died in the crash.
The 49-year-old driver of the Ford had minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.