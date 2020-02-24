OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – One person is seriously injured after an apartment fire Monday night.
Fire crews were called to the Four Seasons Apartments located at 9512 west 87th Street in Overland Park just before 9.
Overland Park fire posted a tweet stating that one person has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition after they were rescued from the second story of the apartment building.
Four Seasons Fire is out. We had one victim rescued from 2nd story apartment & transported in critical condition. 1 police officer being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. More info later.— Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) February 25, 2020
One police officer is also being treated at the location for smoke inhalation.
No other injuries have been reported at this time.
