LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – School officials in Lawrence are investigating after a student brought a loaded firearm into a school Wednesday.
Administrators at Lawrence High School said they had received a report from a student that anther student brought a weapon into the school.
Working with the Lawrence Police Department, school officials identified the student and were able to confiscate the firearm.
The officials note that there was no incident or threat made with the weapon. School staff contacted the student’s guardians and started disciplinary action against the students, per school board policy. Parents of students were also notified of the situation.
There is currently no information regarding what if any charges the student may face in this matter.
