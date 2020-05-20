MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Authorities are investigating after a 3-year-old was struck and killed Wednesday morning.
Officials with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said just before 11 a.m., crews were called to a residence in the 39000 block of W. 287th Street in rural Paola, Kansas for an injury accident.
When they arrived at the location, it was determined a 2019 GMC delivery box truck occupied by an adult male driver was backing out of the driveway when it struck a 3-year-old female child.
The child was pronounced dead at the residence.
Crews said there appears to be no criminal intent, or no drugs or alcohol involved.
The accident is being investigated by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol.
