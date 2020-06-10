KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in relation to charges filed against a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department officer.
According to Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree, officer Nicholas Schafer, 36, has been charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
Schafer was booked into Wyandotte County Jail Wednesday morning around 9:30 and is being held on a $250,000 bond.
These acts occurred while he was not on duty.
Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Michael York sent KCTV5 News a statement following the charges.
“The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department was made aware of an incident involving one of our police officers. The allegations were immediately forwarded to the KCKPD Internal Affairs Division for investigation. As a result of that investigation, the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against that officer. The officer has been placed on un-paid administrative leave. As Chief of Police, I hold myself and my employees to the highest standards. All complaints against members of our Department are investigated thoroughly. Complaints about police conduct can be made by calling the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at 911 or 913-596-3000; or directly to the Internal Affairs Hotline at 913-5736373.”
MORE- squared also sent KCTV5 News a statement regarding the charges of Shafer.
Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, “MORE-squared” is elated that, with the announcement of District Attorney Dupree today we can check off one of our most important demands as met.
We do not know the specifics of the case of Officer Shafer; However, we do know there is a pattern of behavior leading to indictments of officers in this community and lawsuits aimed at the Unified Government. And, we know that the officers, past and present, who most need to be investigated are still free.
It was just over a year ago when we began our public actions, aiming demands at Mayor Alvey, including
- Fire the Chief of Police Terry Ziegler (*we celebrated his announced retirement later in the summer);
- Fund and/ or establish a Bilingual Hotline independent of the KCKPD; and
- Call for an outside entity to investigate police brutality, corruption, and other citizen complaints about law enforcement in Wyandotte CO.
With today’s announcement from DA Dupree, our demands are nearly met. Now, Mayor Alvey, who we have brought these demands to for exactly one year, has the opportunity to close the deal for the safety, welfare and good will of all people of Wyandotte County, especially Kansas City, KS, by fully funding the FTE and part time positions as laid out in the plan of DA Dupree. We will be here to see this through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.