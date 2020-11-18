SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from his home in Wichita.
88-year-old Robert Hood was last seen leaving his home in the 3600 block of East Oneida in Wichita, Kansas, at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday. He was driving a grey 2005 Chevy Trailblazer with the handicap tag, 27517.
Hood is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black leather coat, and a long-sleeved green and white shirt.
Officials also said that Hood has been diagnosed with dementia.
If you know the whereabouts of Hood, or if you see him or see his vehicle, please call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.