KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many people filled the council chambers Wednesday to support an ordinance that would decriminalize marijuana possession under 100 grams.
“The state law constitutes 4oz by having 3.5oz it puts people in that legal protection if they do take somebody to a dispensary and they drop them off at dialysis and they go to McDonald’s and they get pulled over, that they won’t be a felon,” Councilman Brandon Ellington said.
Wednesday, people in possession of 35 grams of pot or less are hit with a $25 fine. Anything over 35 grams comes with a $500 fine and can be prosecuted as a class D felony.
If that ordinance passes, you’ll legally be able to carry 100 grams of marijuana.
Captain Scott Simon with the Kansas City Police Department believes the ordinance would create confusion among people who live in the metro because four counties make up the area.
“If the ordinance passed, they believe they can possess up to 100 grams, they could be traveling throughout the city, get stopped in one of those other three counties where there is no policy decision about not prosecuting over 35 grams, but under the 100 grams,” Captain Scott Simon said.
Councilman Brandon Ellington crafted the ordinance to be in line with the Jackson County Prosecutors decision not to prosecute marijuana cases under 100 grams if there is no criminal activity involved.
“If we can stop this on a city level and keep people from going to jail on a city level and there is this misconception about this $25 fine that, ‘Hey I paid this $25 fine that’s it, ends here.’ It doesn’t just end here,” Timothy Gilio, Founder of MO Marijuana Legalization Movement, said.
Ultimately, the finance government and public safety committee decided to hold the ordinance for four weeks. That did not go over well with residents.
“We had to sit in here for a couple hours when another ordinance came about and they had to talk about millions of dollars they were giving away and they let everybody speak and they didn’t care about the time but when it’s something that the community wants it gets shutdown,” Troy Robertson, a Kansas City resident said.
Kansas City, Missouri Police Chief Richard Smith posted a blog Wednesday talking about marijuana’s impact on public safety. He talks about the connect that marijuana has to the violent crime in Kansas City.
