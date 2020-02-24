DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – One person has died after a vehicle crash Monday evening.
Officials were called to Highway 56 at K33 for a two-vehicle crash shortly before 5.
The Kansas Highway Patrol told KCTV5 News that one-person has died as a result of the crash.
Both the east and westbound lanes of Highway 56 were closed at K33 while officials were investigating.
There were no other injuries in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.