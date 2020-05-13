OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a train collided with a vehicle Wednesday night.
Authorities were called to the area of N. Kansas Avenue and Mulberry Street just before 9 p.m.
According to Johnson County Med Act, one person was injured and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
TRAFFIC ALERT: The railroad crossing at Santa Fe / Mulberry St. is temporarily closed due to a vehicle / train crash. An adult male was transported with non-life threatening injuries. The intersection is closed pending a brief inspection of the train tracks. Thank you.— Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) May 14, 2020
