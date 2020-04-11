CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) - Three inmates and four staff members at the Clay County Jail were exposed to what is believed to be fentanyl Friday evening.
According to a press release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, just before 6:30 p.m. three inmates began showing physical signs of a medical emergency.
Detention Center staff began performing C.P.R. and those staff members rendering aid were also exposed.
The exposed inmates and staff were transported to a local hospital and are expected to recover.
A 36-year-old male inmate was pronounced deceased. The identification of the deceased was not available at this time.
The area where the incident occurred is closed until decontamination has been completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.