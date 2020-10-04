RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) - Authorities are investigating what caused a fire at a senior-living facility Saturday night.
Officials were called to Temple Heights Manor located at 5440 Blue Ridge Cut Off for a high-rise fire around 9:30 p.m.
Fire damage was limited to a single apartment on the sixth floor in the facility.
Five people were transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. One person was declared deceased and four others were treated.
Fire officials are still investigating what caused the fire.
