CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – One person is dead, and one person was injured after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening near Excelsior Springs.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash log, the crash occurred as a 2007 Honda Civic attempted to turn left from northbound US-69 onto westbound MO-92 and traveled into the path of a southbound 2016 Harley Davidson Softtail Fatboy.
The front end of the Harley Davidson struck the right rear side of the Honda. The driver and occupant of the Harley Davidson were ejected over the handlebars of the Harley Davidson and came to rest on the southbound lane of US-69 south of MO-92.
After impact, the Harley Davidson laid down on its left side and came to rest in the intersection facing south. The Honda rotated 180-degrees and came to rest on MO-92 facing east.
The driver of the Harley Davidson suffered minor injuries.
The occupant of the Harley Davidson was pronounced deceased. They have been identified as 33-year-old Emily Locke of Lawson, Missouri.
