KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Law enforcement who worked the Super Bowl championship parade are reflecting on how disastrous things could have turned out when a suspect zoomed down the parade route.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Leslie Aguilar heard from the officer who was involved in stopping the car without anyone getting hurt.
It was a terrifying few minutes on Wednesday when the suspect got onto the parade route. Chief Richard Smith said he’s amazed it didn’t end in a crash or an officer-involved shooting. “We came this close to having a police-involved shooting at this incident,” he said.
The main focus of the Chiefs victory parade was of course Andy Reid, MVPat Mahomes, and their team of champions. Had the incident gone differently though, things could have been different.
Chief Smith and the officers involved in stopping the suspect walked Aguilar through what happened that day.
First, the Ford Taurus drove through a fence barricade at Berkley Riverfront Park where parade VIPs were meant to park. Behind the wheel was 42-year-old Addae Doyle.
Then he drove down Grand Boulevard, which is where police got eyes on the situation. Officers near E. 6th Street and Grand approached Doyle’s car, but he refused to stop.
“We didn’t know if it was a terrorist attack or if it was just trying to get a jump on a good seat, but we all thought that it was an evil intent and needed to be stopped,” explained JT Hand, a tactical officer with the Independence Police Department.
Officer Hand saw the confrontation and hopped in a random, empty KCPD cruiser.
KCPD officers and Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies successfully deployed stop sticks, but the car kept going.
“Probably about 50 to 60 miles an hour with no tires,” recalled Chief Smith. “He’s running on rims.”
“Many cops we’ve talked to on the parade route wanted to intervene but we were terrified that car would veer off course, go through that obstacle fence, and go through pedestrians lined on either side of the street,” he said.
However, officers were eventually able to box Doyle in and slow him down before he turned on Pershing Road. Officer Hand did a tactical vehicle intervention, a.k.a. a pit maneuver, to stop the car.
“If he was able to make it any further, he was going to run over a lot of people and hurt a lot of people,” Hand said. “So, I saw the grassy area and saw that as my one and only opportunity, and locally we were able to pin him in there and get him stopped.”
It turns out Doyle was on cocaine and meth.
“His statement to us was, ‘I remember getting high and I don’t remember another thing,’” Smith said. “He has no idea of the car chase even taking place.”
He’s in jail unharmed and no one was injured thanks to the heroic actions and quick thinking of officers from several agencies.
“They did a hell of a job,” Smith said.
It’s worth noting that the three officers who stopped the car along the route didn’t communicate to each other through radio to plan that. They said they all understood what each other person was trying to do by the positioning of their units.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is singing praises of not only of the KCPD, but of all the law enforcement agencies involved in the parade. It was the first time ever that law enforcement from Kansas came over to help.
Chief Smith said the department will be learning what they can from the ordeal to improve security for next time. He noted that there simply aren’t enough resources to block an entire parade route with heavy duty trucks in order to block vehicles like they did around Union Station.
