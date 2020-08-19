KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two officers with the Kansas City Police Department pleaded not guilty to assault charges in the case of a woman who said they slammed her face into a sidewalk in 2019.
The two officers, 37-year-old Matthew G. Brummett and 47-year-old Charles Prichard were originally charged with misdemeanor assault in the incident involving the arrest Breona Hill on May 24, 2019.
Last month the charges were increased from fourth-degree assault to third-degree felony assault after members of the grand jury heard from new witnesses in the case, including a police defensive tactics instructor who said there several issues with the force used in the incident.
Brummett and Prichard will next be in court in early September.
Hill was shot and killed in a separate incident in October of 2019.
Video of the arrest garnered attention nationally. The man who shot the footage, Roderick Reed, was cited by the officers during the incident. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he plans on pardoning Reed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.