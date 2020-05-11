KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person is dead after a police chase Monday evening.
Kansas City police were in the area of 9th and Brighton Avenue for an investigation about an aggravated assault/shooting that occurred on a previous day.
While at the location, they observed the vehicle that was wanted in connection to that assault investigation.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and it immediately began to drive away from them. Police attempted to pursue the vehicle at that time when it appeared to lose control and crash into a pole at 9th and Bales.
The driver of the vehicle and lone occupant died in the crash. There were no other injuries or damage to any other vehicles
