KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is saying that one officer and one suspect have been injured by gunfire at 31st and Van Brunt.
It happened around 4:45 p.m.
They are asking people to stay away from the area. It has not been safely resolved yet and is a fluid situation.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the suspect is not in custody and that the scene is still active.
There are no details about the extent of anyone's injuries at this time. The officer has been taken to the hospital.
This is the second officer-involved shooting that has happened today.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas quickly took to Twitter following the shooting said said:
"This has been a tough day for the women and men of @kcpolice and the people of Kansas City. Please pray for our wounded officer, all of our law enforcement community, and their families. I thank them all for their courage and sacrifice."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.