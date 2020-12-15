Officer struck by gunfire in KCK near 35th, Metropolitan

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after an officer was struck by gunfire on Tuesday evening in KCK.
This happened in the area of 35th and Metropolitan around 4:15 p.m.
According to the police department, the officer was shot in the arm and it was a non-life-threatening injury.
A suspect has not been taken into custody.
KCTV5 News is sending crews to the scene to gather more information.
There have been some conflicting reports on where exactly this incident happened, so we are trying to confirm that information.
Stay with us for updates.
