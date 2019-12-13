GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jackson County on Friday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident began around 2 p.m. when someone called 911 and said there was an aggravated assault near Main and Jefferson.
The suspect left the scene in a vehicle and was followed by a witness.
Grain Valley police intercepted the suspect and a pursuit began.
The pursuit then went south on Route BB to a residence in unincorporated Jackson County.
The suspect stopped at a residence in the 1400 block of Green Forest Way and got out of the car with a gun.
Shots were then fired around 3 p.m.
The suspect, a woman in her 30s, was the only person who was shot. She was then taken to the hospital.
The officer was not injured.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating this shooting.
