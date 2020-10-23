KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City officer shot a suspect early Friday afternoon, with the suspect suffering life-threatening wounds from the encounter.
The officer was uninjured in the incident, which happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Admiral Boulevard and Tracy Avenue. That is several blocks west of The Paseo.
No other information was immediately available.
The suspect was taken to the hospital for their injuries.
Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
