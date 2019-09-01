INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – A suspect is in the hospital after being shot by an officer on Sunday morning.
According to the police, the incident began at about 8:45 a.m. in the parking lot of an Apartment Complex in the 19400 block of E. 37th Terr. Court S. after someone called about a prowler.
During the confrontation with the suspects, an officer-involved shooting happened.
At the scene, the police cars and the suspect vehicle crashed into each other. One suspect fled in the vehicle and the other two ran away on foot.
The officers pursued the vehicle and chase stopped at Lee’s Summit Road and I-70.
The suspect was taken into custody and officers then learned the suspect had sustained a non-life-threatening injury during the shooting in the parking lot.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The two who ran away on foot have not been located yet.
None of the officers were injured during the incident.
Officers found one gun at the scene at 37th Terr. Court S. and a second gun was found where the pursuit ended.
This incident is still under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.
