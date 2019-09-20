HENRY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The parents of a Clinton, Missouri officer who was fatally shot have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in June against Henry County Emergency Management by Darrel and Tara Morton.

KCTV5 News has previously reported about a 911 snafu that happened in relation to the death of Clinton Police Officer Christopher Ryan Morton (you can read that story here).

Morton was wounded after being sent to the wrong house while responding to a 911 call made from another town.

A woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday for her role in the officer's death in March of 2018.

Tammy Widger, 37, had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony possession of a controlled substance.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder charge and seven years in prison for the drug charge. Those sentences are set to run concurrently.

Her rental home was where the officer was fatally shot on March 6, 2018.

Henry County prosecutors initially said the murder charge was added because Morton was killed "as a result of" Widger's drug crime.

On that day, a suspect named James Waters had barricaded himself inside the home.

Court documents said Widger answered the door when officers arrived and said there was no disturbance and that she had not made a 911 call. Five officers had gone into the house anyway, to ensure no one was being harmed, the authorities said.

Soon after the officers entered, gunfire erupted. Waters was armed with an assault rifle. In addition to Morton, two other officers were wounded.

Morton lay dying in the home and officers were unable to reach him for hours because of the gunfire.

Eventually, a Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team entered the house. By the time they got to Morton hours later, he was dead and so was Waters.

Widger was arrested at the scene and told investigators that in exchange for helping Waters distribute methamphetamine he had agreed to pay her bills, according to court documents.