KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Kansas City Police Department, one of their officers is injured and one suspect is dead after shots were exchanged this evening.
This officer-involved shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at 63rd and Prospect, at a gas station.
According to the authorities, the KCPD was looking for an aggravated assault suspect and made a positive ID at the gas station.
Once they had identified the person, officers tried to make an arrest inside the gas station. There was a fight and a struggle ensued.
There were initially two officers and the suspect in the store. Later, two other offers entered as well.
At one point, the suspect retrieved a gun and struck one of the officers.
During that shooting, officers returned fire.
The officer is in stable condition following the shooting.
The suspect involved is dead, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A is investigating, as it was KCPD officers involved in the shooting. This is standard protocol.
Reminded of the dangers law enforcement officers face daily. @kcpolice officers working an investigation attempted an arrest. The suspect pulled a gun and shot one officer. The officer returned fire, fatally wounding the gunman. The officer is hospitalized in stable condition. https://t.co/CZGnPh202a— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 26, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.