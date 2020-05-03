OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Sunday evening, which left both the officer and suspect dead.
The fatal shooting seems to have happened sometime around 6 p.m.
According to John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department, the incident began after an off-duty officer saw a hit and run in the area of 143rd and Antioch.
The officer followed the suspect to 123rd and Antioch where gunfire was exchanged for an unknown reason.
The suspect died in the shooting.
The officer was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and died a relatively short time later.
It appears the Merriam Police Department will be investigating the shooting.
