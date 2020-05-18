CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A suspect is hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in Belton.
Cass County Sheriff's Department Capt. Kevin Tieman said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. Sunday in the 7500 block of Crown Trailer Park.
Cass County deputies and Belton officers responded to a reported disturbance.
Tieman says the Belton officers located the suspect and another person. During that encounter, the suspect was shot.
The suspect was taken to a hospital with what Tieman called serious injuries.
No further details were immediately released.
Belton, a town of about 23,500 residents, is 20 miles south of Kansas City, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.