KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City officer fatally shot a suspect early Friday afternoon.
The officer was uninjured in the incident, which happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Admiral Boulevard and Tracy Avenue. That is several blocks west of The Paseo.
The shooting happened after KCPD officers stopped a vehicle that they believed had a homicide suspect inside.
The driver and others inside the vehicle complied, but one person in the backseat did not.
That person fired shots at police and at least four officers shot back.
The person who was shot by police was the homicide suspect they were looking for.
The suspect was taken to the hospital for their injuries and ultimately died.
Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.
All KCPD officers involved in this incident will be on administrative leave, as is routine policy.
