KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – An off-duty Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed in his home Saturday night.
Officers responded to the 2800 block of 76th Street just before 8 p.m. on a shooting call.
On Sunday, the victim was identified as 49-year-old Captain Chris Arnold. He would have turned 50 on Monday.
There is a person of interest in custody, and they are being questioned.
