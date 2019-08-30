KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Police say an off-duty officer shot and wounded a man who is suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in Kansas City.
Capt. Tim Hernandez says the officer was working as private security for a business Thursday when he was alerted to gunfire about 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, just off Truman Road.
Hernandez says the officer rushed over, saw a man shooting at two people and shot the gunman in the leg. The wounded 31-year-old was taken into custody.
Investigators say two victims who were found nearby apparently were shot by the armed man. One of the men, a 29-year-old, was dead.
The victim has been identified as Elijah Muhammad.
The other, who was 51, had injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.
Police say the officer wasn't hurt.
This is the third officer-involved shooting in Kansas City so far this year.
