FILE - At left, in a Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Pittsburgh. At right, in an Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden gestures prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, in Oakland, Calif. Gruden must devise a plan to slow Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes when his Oakland Raiders (2-9) host the Chiefs (9-2) on Sunday.