GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -- The mother of a three-year-old who attends Oakhill Day School is asking a judge to set Brandon Naghshineh’s bond “unattainably high.” She says it’s the only way to feel secure in the community.

After police say they discovered disturbing images and writings on the walls inside Brandon Naghshineh’s home including references to Sandy Hook and other tragic school shootings, they searched Oakhill surveillance cameras and saw he walked around inside and around the school wearing a backpack.

He also told a family member not to bring his son to school on November 13 because, “a storm is coming.” Parents were immediately concerned that he intended to carry through on his threats.

“It’s terrifying. It makes you feel vulnerable,” Jon Avery, Oakhill Day School parent, said.

“We’ve become a more vigilant community,” Suzanne McCanles, Head of Oakhill Day School, said.

McCanles said the school immediately completed a security audit and plans to install a one-point access lobby and new visitor management system, as well as new doors and upgrades to lighting and security cameras.

“We are doing everything we possibly can to make ourselves better, safer, stronger and more secure from the inside and out,” McCanles said.

Still, many parents say they cannot stop worrying that Naghshineh could post bond and be released from the Platte County jail. He’s held there on a $10,000 cash only bond for burglary and harassment charges accused of forcing his way inside the home of a man he had threatened to kill in a separate case.

An Oakhill mother wrote a passionate plea to the judge. In it she said,

“Our community has spent many sleepless nights and numerous gut-wrenching hours agonizing over this violent criminal (deemed “psychopath”) who intends to murder our children. I am begging you and the prosecution to prevent Kansas City from becoming the next Sandy Hook.”

When police took Naghshineh to a hospital for a 96-hour hold during the terrorist threat investigation, he had a gun and ammunition in his possession which violated his Platte County bond conditions. Platte County Prosecutors then asked the court to increase Naghshineh’s bond due to the terrorist threat case in Clay County, but the court denied the request.

The mother, who wants to remain anonymous, hopes her letter encourages the court to keep Naghshineh in custody. She wrote,

“Naghshineh made direct threats to our children’s lives, the majority of whom are elementary school age. After reading police reports and attending the town hall meeting in Gladstone, I feel that he is an eminent threat not only to our children but also to our entire community. I would like to urge you to please pursue him with the most aggressive means necessary to ensure that he stays within custody as long as possible to keep our children safe.”

A bond reduction hearing is set for December 5 in Platte County.

When KCTV5 News called Judge Thomas C Fincham for comment, we were told it is circuit court policy not to comment on pending cases.