OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -- The Oak Grove Police Department is looking for someone who stole a zero-turn mower that belongs to the city.
The police department says that the lawnmower was taken on Feb. 22 just before 1 p.m.
They posted pictures on social media of the lawn mower, suspect, and Ford Excursion they're looking for.
They also provided a map of where it was stolen from, which appears to be to the west of Outer Belt Road/Missouri H, between E. Gillespie Road to the north and E. Jim Owings Road to the south. That area is southwest of Caraway Lake, also.
"If you live north of the location and have cameras, please check them to see if this Excursion went by your place," the police department said.
They are also seeking information about the suspect/driver.
If you have information, you are asked to call Detective Griffin at 816-690-3773, Ext. 1109. Reference report #22-00089.
"You can remain anonymous," the police department said. "Seriously, we won't name drop," they added.
