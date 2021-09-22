OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -- Oak Grove Parks and Recreation is the latest to post about their facilities being vandalized.
"We don't post about this kind of thing normally but enough is enough sometimes," they said. "Our parks have been getting hit with a lot of vandalism and destruction lately. More so in Webb Park and the shelters/restrooms."
They then shared a picture of some damage, saying it was a "small portion" of what was done Tuesday night.
"We would like to see the persons responsible for these incidents held accountable for their actions," they said. "We are offering a reward if it helps lead to an arrest and conviction. If you know anything about these reoccurring incidents, please contact our Parks office at 816-690-4003 ext 1 or the Police Department at 816-690-3773 ext. 1100. Thank you for your help!"
On Tuesday, the parks and recreation department for Smithville posted about damage that was done to their restrooms. They blamed it on the "devious licks" TikTok challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.