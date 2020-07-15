KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Officials in northwestern Montana have released the name of a Missouri man who drowned over the weekend while using a small raft to ferry camping gear across a river along the southern edge of Glacier National Park.
Richard Ross, 40, of Oak Grove, Missouri, was swept away in the Middle Fork of the Flathead River at about 10 p.m. Sunday, Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said.
Those who were with him had to hike out to a residence to get phone service to call 911, officials said.
Searchers were dispatched to the spot north of Essex at about 3:45 a.m. Monday. His body was recovered at about noon.
