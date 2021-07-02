INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An Oak Grove man convicted of murder tried to escape from the Independence courthouse.
Shortly after a jury recommended that David Harris be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison, he broke through the backdoor of the courthouse after removing his leg brace. He didn't get far and was recaptured.
The jury found Harris guilty of second-degree murder in the September 2018 shooting death of Mary Schmitz and wounding another person.
Harris will likely face additional charges for the attempted escape.
